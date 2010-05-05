One injured in school bus wreck near Fredericktown

By Heartland News

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - One person was injured in a wreck involving a pickup truck and a school bus in Madison County Wednesday afternoon, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Dale Moreland.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Business 67 and State Highway A south of Fredericktown. One person in the truck was hurt, but no one on the school bus was injured, Moreland said.

Moreland did not know the extent of the person's injuries, nor did he know the cause of the crash.

Moreland also did not know which school the bus came from.

Stay with Hear land News and kfvs12.com for updates.

