Car crash on Broadway in Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash on the 300 block of Broadway between a van with Kentucky license plates and Southeast Missouri State University bus.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the wreck. The first vehicle hit the van and left the scene, but its license plate fell off the car.

Several Southeast students were aboard the bus.

One person in the van was injured.

