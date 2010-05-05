Charges dropped against man arrested after Charleston shooting

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Mississippi County prosecutor dropped charges against a man who was arrested after a shooting Tuesday night in Charleston.

Three people were injured after a shooting and baseball bat beating.

Police had arrested 20-year-old Darryl Rae Riley, Jr. after a shooting at a trailer park not too far from the Green Acres Trailer Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a verbal fight turned into shooting and beating.

Anna Galvin manages the Green Acres trailer park in Charleston. She says the scene not to far from her place of business was crazy.

"I went over there and I saw a helicopter. And I haven't ever seen a helicopter come out of a trailer park before," she said.

"Looks like a Christmas tree when you have everybody everywhere and everybody running around. Of course, the people in the trailer court were running around and everyone is panicking," said Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore.

Moore and his deputies were able to quickly navigate through the scene and arrest Riley, Jr.

He was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center, but later released and all charges dropped.

Rebecca Gonzales, 42, and Randall Wilson, 52, were injured, treated at the scene, and then released.

Billy Robinson, 40, suffered a gun shot wound to the abdomen, as well as several blows to his head from a baseball bat.

Authorities recovered a bat, and a .22 rifle from the scene.

Robinson was listed in stable condition.

Sheriff Moore says none of the victims or the suspect are related, and he has no official word on what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.