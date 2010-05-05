Jackson Police want help identifying car thief

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS)- Jackson Police want help identifying the driver of a car.

The driver broke into the Jackson Power Plant and stole a car.

He rammed the gate to get out.

Officers later found the car on Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.

If you happen to know anything about this investigation, call Jackson Police at 573-243-3151.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.