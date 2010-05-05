Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, May 5

It has been a long night and will be an even longer day for many in Kentucky and Tennessee today as flood water is forecast to stay high. Around the Dyersburg area people are dealing with extremely high water that has no where to go. That's because it should flow into the Mississippi River - but that's also high right now. And in Livingston and other western Kentucky counties water from the surrounding area - including around Nashville - continues to flood out local homes.

There is again some good news this morning - Brian tells me there should be no rain today - and in fact could be the hottest day of the year so far! Check out the forecast for your area on the StormTeam home page.

This morning on The Breakfast Show Jim and Lauren also have information on at least 2 local children in Cape Girardeau fighting E. coli infections - one even had to be taken to St. Louis to be treated.

We will also be looking into what happened on Wall St. yesterday. The DOW fell 225 points - see what might have caused it around 5:40 this morning.

You should also take a couple of minutes and read or watch Arnold Wyrick's story from last night about a mom in Du Quoin who saved her daughter and dog from their burning home.

And since it's Wednesday on The Breakfast Show that means Lauren's putting something to the test - today she, along with the help of a Jackson businessman, test the Perfect Fit Button. The makers claim it's the perfect button for your pants or jeans after you go for seconds on the dessert buffet. See her test this morning around 6:15 or check it out on-line.

All this week and next week we're showing you 12 of the Heartland's Best Teachers. You can see their stories each night for the next 10 days on Heartland News at 5. Or go to the Heartland's Best Teachers web site to watch the stories of the teachers we've already shown on-air.

I hope you can join us at least for a while this morning - we have a full helping of Breakfast Show news, weather and sports each weekday from 5 to 7 with Jim, Lauren and Brian. And remember - if you are not near your TV - you can watch The Breakfast Show live on-line from 5 - 7.

Thanks, as always, for getting up early with us!

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

