Mother grabs daughter and escapes burning Du Quoin home.

Du QUOIN, IL (KFVS)- As fire engulfed the Ticer home in Du Quoin, Meredith Ticer grabbed her daughter, their dog and ran for her life.

"I was sitting in the living room with my two year old daughter and we were watching television," Ticer said.

"I heard this noise over by an alarm clock sitting on the table. It was plugged into an extension cord and there was a small fire there."

Ticer says she ran from her burning home to her neighbor's home for help. "By the time I turned around the entire living room was engulfed in flames," Ticer said.

Firefighters were on the scene within minutes but, all they could do was keep the blaze from spreading to neighbors homes. The fire had spread quickly throughout the house.

"I hate to look at it, because I can see all the way through to the back of the house. So there is going to be nothing left," Ticer said.

"But, our church family at the First Baptist Church here in Du Quoin are already helping us get back on our feet," Ticer added.

"They're collecting donations and clothes for all of us, my daughter, my husband and myself."

