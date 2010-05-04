Shooting suspect arrested in Carbondale

By Heartland News

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale man faces several charges after a weekend shooting.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Jarvis Armstrong shot at the victim and took off.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of East Park Saturday afternoon.

Armstrong faces several charges including unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Armstrong bonded out of jail.

