Graves Co. Sheriff's deputies search for assault suspect

By Heartland News

HICKORY, KY (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a man wanted on several charges.

Deputies say 36-year-old Alonzo Mason of Paducah assaulted a Hickory resident and stole cash from that person.

Investigators believe Mason returned to that same home and threatened the resident again.

Anyone with information about Mason is asked to call the sheriff's department at 270-247-5000.

