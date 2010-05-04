Levee breaches near Dyersburg, Tenn.

With the Forked Deer River expected to crest Tuesday morning at more than seven feet above flood stage, residents of Dyersburg attempted to deal with a situation not seen for decades.

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - A levee near Dyersburg breached, adding more water to already flooded areas Tuesday afternoon.

The Sorrels Chapel Levee breached south of Dyersburg, according to Lt. Tidwell with the Dyersburg Police Department.

As many as 200-300 homes and businesses could be in danger of flood waters after the river crests Wednesday.

Many businesses and homes have been evacuated leaving Dyersburg residents in shock.

"We never thought it would get this high," said Marty Frye.

Frye watched as water took over his family owned business, and he says it came in so quickly he could only save some of the belongings inside.

"I'm not going to say it was a total loss but it's pretty close," said Frye.

Cortney Kemmerling lost her home to rising waters and says now all she can do is wait.

"My house is gone and the rest of our stuff is gone," said Kemmerling.

Lt. Tidwell says Monday morning you could drive along Main Street and now the only way to get around is by boat. Businesses along Main Street have three or four feet of water inside and water levels may continue to rise.

The Forked Deer River is expected to crest Wednesday morning at 31 feet, flood stage is 22 feet.

If the forecast is accurate, this will be the worst flooding in history.

The governor has already submitted a disaster request to the President for all 21 counties in West Tennessee and folks are hoping for some federal assistance soon.

