Levee breaches near Dyersburg, Tenn. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Levee breaches near Dyersburg, Tenn.

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - A levee near Dyersburg breached, adding more water to already flooded areas Tuesday afternoon.

The Sorrels Chapel Levee breached south of Dyersburg, according to Lt. Tidwell with the Dyersburg Police Department.

As many as 200-300 homes and businesses could be in danger of flood waters after the river crests Wednesday.  

Many businesses and homes have been evacuated leaving Dyersburg residents in shock.  

"We never thought it would get this high," said Marty Frye. 

Frye watched as water took over his family owned business, and he says it came in so quickly he could only save some of the belongings inside. 

"I'm not going to say it was a total loss but it's pretty close," said Frye. 

Cortney Kemmerling lost her home to rising waters and says now all she can do is wait.

"My house is gone and the rest of our stuff is gone," said Kemmerling. 

Lt. Tidwell says Monday morning you could drive along Main Street and now the only way to get around is by boat.  Businesses along Main Street have three or four feet of water inside and water levels may continue to rise. 

The Forked Deer River is expected to crest Wednesday morning at 31 feet, flood stage is 22 feet. 

If the forecast is accurate, this will be the worst flooding in history. 

The governor has already submitted a disaster request to the President for all 21 counties in West Tennessee and folks are hoping for some federal assistance soon.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly