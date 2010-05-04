Fire crews battle house fire in Du Quoin, IL

By Heartland News

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - A Du Quoin mother considers herself lucky even after a fire destroyed her home.

That's because she and her two-year-old daughter made it out of the home safely.

The fire started around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 200 Block of Mulberry street.

Fire officials said when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the home.

No word on a cause of the fire.

