Flood waters rise in Dyersburg

Here's a list of current levels and forecasted river levels in the Heartland.

By Janice Broach - bio | email

DYERSBURG, TN (WMC-TV) - With the Forked Deer River expected to crest Tuesday morning at more than seven feet above flood stage, residents of Dyersburg attempted to deal with a situation not seen for decades.

The main road through the Dyersburg business district was closed Monday as flood waters rose.

On Highway 412, one of the main routes into town, water quickly was quickly rising, even as Tennessee Department of Transportation workers tried to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, Dyersburg residents stood by shocked, trying to decide what to do next.

"It's never been water on this street as long as I've lived here," resident Donald Summers said.

Summers, who has lived in the same Dyersburg home for 23 years, started watching the water rise late in the morning. Family members stacked pieces furniture in piles in an attempt to save them from the water.

"It's just unreal," Summers said. "I can't believe it. It's just really blowing my mind for this to happen."

Summers' neighbor sat on his front porch with his dog, surrounded by water. Meanwhile, another neighbor, Tony Webb, loaded up his furniture to move it out. This is the third load.

"I didn't think it would come up this far," Wenn said.

Utility crews spent the day shutting off power and gas, expecting the water to get much higher, as residents tried to determine whether it would be better to stay or go.

