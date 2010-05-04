Perfect Fit Button: Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) -This week's product is something we've all probably needed at some time: extra room in the waist, especially after eating a big meal. Perfect Fit Button allows you to easily snap on an extra button and start feeling comfortable again. No need for sewing either, but Does it Work?

Rule #1 when dining at My Daddy's Cheesecake: always eat dessert. Jackson Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau agrees, and says he sometimes even eats it first, never regretting feeling full and satisfied later. His pants though...might disagree.

"I could eat another piece of cheesecake."

Perfect Fit Button might allow him to do that. Simply find a button that matches and snap it in place. It works kind of like a like a push pin. You instantly have an extra inch of wiggle room. Best part is...no need for sewing.

"It's a little loose!" Brian said after applying Perfect Fit Button to a pair of tight jeans. It did add that extra space, as promised.

"You'd definitely want to wear a belt."

It'd look pretty silly otherwise. Next question: is this button easy to remove?

"You have to force it and use a little muscle. I guess in times of emergency, it'd be good."

In fact, I can't get the button snapped at all. It takes a lot of force. I guess that's good in the end though. That might mean it's pretty durable and will hold up over time.

"I think for men, it'd be very handy. I can't sew. I lose a button and it's time for a new pair of pants," said Brian.

If you can pop it in, you're pretty much good to go.

"I would give it a good grade."

Me, too....serve up another slice of cheesecake, and rest assured your waistline won't pay later. The $10 Perfect Fit Button lives up to its name and earns an 'A' on this Does it Work test. I bought Perfect Fit Button at Wal-Mart in Cape Girardeau.

Remember the directions say it's a lot easier to apply and remove the Perfect Fit Button when you're not wearing the pants you want to apply it to. Of course, Perfect Fit Button works the opposite way, too, helping you "take in" your pants if you've lost a little weight.

