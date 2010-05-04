Tuesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Tuesday, May 4th

Water, water everywhere - and many people in the Heartland don't want it there! Dozens of roads in western Kentucky are still closed this morning - especially in Livingston County where last night water was rising around a foot an hour in some areas. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Department overnight they had to close KY 70 east of Smithland.

Overnight authorities also arrested a man in connection to the attempted Times Square bombing. Today we should get our first look at his as he's scheduled to appear in a federal court in Manhattan.

Locally - good news in the weather department. This morning Brian's saying we should be in for another great spring day.

This morning on The Breakfast Show Jim and Lauren also have new details on a serious crash in Madison County. Both people involved had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis.

This morning around 6:05 we'll be showing you a story involving proposed legislation to make women considering an abortion hear a heartbeat. The law, if passed, would expand the requirements of Missouri's 24-hour waiting period for abortions. The bill just passed the senate and is expected to before a house committee today.

And from the "A new study finds..." file - most states are failing to meet federal goals for battling childhood obesity. Mississippi had the highest rate while Oregon the lowest. This is just one of this morning's health headlines we'll be bringing you around 6:18.

So shape-up Heartland - I think we can do better that Oregon! If you want to give your kids a jump start on this path - consider signing them up for the 1 mile fun run to be held immediately after the 5KFVS on May 22nd.

Thanks for waking up early with your Breakfast Show team - we appreciate you being a part of our morning family.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

