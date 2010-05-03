Petition planned to put Cape Girardeau casino issue to vote

The Cape Girardeau City Council will hold a special session Thursday night to discuss designating a preferred developer for a potential casino in town.

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The casino issue is once again at the front of people's minds. People opposed to the casino spoke at Monday's city council meeting, pushing forward with their request to put the issue on the ballot for voters.

"We want a vote of the current resident voters," said Cape Girardeau resident Doug Austin.

A petition is now in the works. At the council meeting, Austin said since the council decided not to put the issue on the ballot, he's moving forward with his own plans.

"It's our desire that this be put on the ballot so that current registered voters in Cape Girardeau get a chance to vote, not proceed on an item of this importance based on a vote that was taken a generation ago," said Austin.

The Cape Girardeau resident says he's not creating the petition based on a moral or financial issue, he just thinks the 1993 vote is out-dated. He says today's citizens have the right for their opinions to be heard.

"However they vote... we want them to do that," Austin said.

While Mayor Harry Rediger told Austin the council stood by the 1993 vote, he encouraged Austin and his supporters to keep the conversation going.

"Continue to talk as we continue to listen. Stay engaged. Don't take this as 'sit down and shut up'", the Mayor said.

Mayor Rediger went on to say he respects Austin's opinion and understand his concerns.

"I do know our situation in Cape Girardeau is fairly different today," said Mayor Rediger. "We have a lot of experience with these types of facilities that we didn't have back in '93."

"They gave us their answer. That's fine," said Austin. "We're not adversaries. That's what we asked. Yes or no, they said no. That's good. I love them for it. They made an opinion, they made a statement. Now we get to do what we wanted to do: put it up to a ballot vote."

Austin says he and his supporters will begin drafting a petition Tuesday morning. However, as far as a physical petition to sign, that likely won't be seen for a couple weeks.

