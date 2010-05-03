Livingston County flooding - more roads closed because of high water

Here's a list of current levels and forecasted river levels in the Heartland.

By Heartland News

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Emergency crews in Livingston County are warning people who live in the county that rising water is on the way.

Crews have started sandbagging near Smithland because they are expecting flooding in that area.

Officials are asking people in flood prone areas to prepare to evacuate.

The high water has already forced a few people from their homes in Livingston County.

To American Red Cross has even set up a shelter to help those forced out by the rising waters. The shelter is at the Grand Rivers Senior Center near Smithland.

The Cumberland River is bringing all the water from Nashville toward the Heartland.

The dams at Barkley and Kentucky Lake are releasing between 250,000 and 300,000 cubic feet of water per second.

People living downstream of the dams should prepare for sharp increases in water levels Tuesday.

Crittenden County is also feeling the brunt of the rising water. Emergency management in that county has recommended the evacuation of low lying areas along the Cumberland River.

The following roads are closed due to flood waters, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Crittenden Co. - KY 295 0 mp Lyon Co. Line

Fulton Co. - KY 1354 0-1 mm

Hickman Co. - KY 123 4-6 mm

Livintgston Co. - KY 917 2-7 mm, KY 93 0-1 mm, KY 70 0-13 mm, KY 2225 3.4-3.6, KY 133 0 mm End of St. Maint.

Lyon Co. - KY 295 9.4 mp, KY 1055 1.3 mp, KY 819 2.4 mp

McCracken Co. - KY 1255 2 mm, KY 787 0-2 mm

Marshall Co. - KY 1462 0-1 mm

Trigg Co. - KY 1507 1-2 mm, KY 1891 0-1 mm

