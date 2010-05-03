SIU student leaders call for cuts in student fees

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - There is more talk of cuts at Southern Illinois University. This time, it is from student leaders.

On Monday, undergraduate and graduate student body presidents presented a plan to cut students fees.

Currently student fee increases are on the drawing board for the Carbondale campus.

Student fees help fund several building and departments including students housing, the recreation center, and student center.

Undergraduate Student Body President Priciliano Fabian says some of the items proposed in those budgets are not need and should be cut during these tough times.

"As the board of trustees I really hope that they look at these proposals and recommendations and realize the door for an education, for the opportunity for the student, is closing and we need to help open that door back up," Fabian said.

The fee cuts would mean a reduction in services. That's something both students' governments understand and share suggestions on what to cut. The proposed fee cuts involved a reduction in student athletic fees by nearly $45, a cut of $10 to student health insurance and a $5 dollar loss to student activity fees.

Student leaders sent their proposed cuts to the SIU Board of Trustees Monday afternoon.

The board meets later this month to talk and vote on student fees.

Back in March, the board agreed not to raise student tuition costs for incoming freshman this fall.

