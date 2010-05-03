SIU student leaders call for cuts in student fees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU student leaders call for cuts in student fees

By Julia Bruck - bioemail

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - There is more talk of cuts at Southern Illinois University. This time, it is from student leaders.

On Monday, undergraduate and graduate student body presidents presented a plan to cut students fees.

Currently student fee increases are on the drawing board for the Carbondale campus.

Student fees help fund several building and departments including students housing, the recreation center, and student center.

Undergraduate Student Body President Priciliano Fabian says some of the items proposed in those budgets are not need and should be cut during these tough times.

"As the board of trustees I really hope that they look at these proposals and recommendations and realize the door for an education, for the opportunity for the student, is closing and we need to help open that door back up," Fabian said.

The fee cuts would mean a reduction in services.  That's something both students' governments understand and share suggestions on what to cut.  The proposed fee cuts involved a reduction in student athletic fees by nearly $45, a cut of $10 to student health insurance and a $5 dollar loss to student activity fees.

Student leaders sent their proposed cuts to the SIU Board of Trustees Monday afternoon.

The board meets later this month to talk and vote on student fees.

Back in March, the board agreed not to raise student tuition costs for incoming freshman this fall.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly