River floods Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House

By Greg Webb, Producer
By CHRIS TALBOTT
AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Country music landmark The Grand Ole Opry House has been flooded with several feet of water, forcing managers to seek alternate space for upcoming shows.

The Opry House is part of the large Gaylord Opryland Hotel complex in Nashville. They took on water Monday from the Cumberland River, which flooded due to heavy rains that have inundated parts of Tennessee.

The Grand Ole Opry has been held in the same space in east Nashville since 1974. The Opry puts on 150 shows a year, and the building hosts other concerts.

It's unclear how much water is in the Opry House but there is 10 feet of water in the nearby hotel.

The historic Ryman Auditorium, which is the longtime former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville, was in no immediate danger of flooding.
On the Net:
Grand Ole Opry: http://www.opry.com  

