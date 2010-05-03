Two rescued after crash into water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two rescued after crash into water

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Several police agencies responded to a vehicle crash in New Madrid County Monday afternoon.

One vehicle ran off the road near County Roads 825 and 824 south of Sikeston, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department.

The car ended up in some sort of body of water.

Two people were air-lifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital.  No word on their condition. 

A rescue boat was looking for a possible third person.  The person has been found.  However, he was not found in the water or near the crash scene.

The Ford Explorer that crashed was pulled out of the water.

Several local agencies are helping including the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department, Morehouse Police, Missouri Water Patrol, Sikeston DPS's Search and Rescue Boat and Dive Team and the Water Rescue Team from Cape Girardeau.

Heartland News is told an off duty Missouri Highway patrolman who lives nearby heard about the accident and was able to help rescue those first two people.

