MODOT worker stumbles upon hand grenade in Wayne County

McGEE, MO (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Regional Bomb Squad and Missouri Highway Patrol officers were in Wayne County late Monday afternoon to investigate the discovery of a hand grenade.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a Missouri Dept. of Transportation employee found the grenade at the intersection of State Highways E and P near McGee. It was unknown how the grenade got there, nor was it known if it was explosive.

