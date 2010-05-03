Confirmed: Tornado hits western Kentucky

by John Dissauer

(KFVS) -- The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky has confirmed that a tornado is to blame for damage in Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky early Sunday morning.

According a damage survey conducted by meteorologist Pat Spoden (NWS), the tornado was an EF2 with 115 mph maximum winds.

The tornado was located 2.5 miles south/southwest of Cayce, Ky to 5 miles southeast of Clinton, Ky. Initially it appears the tornado was on the ground for 8 miles. The NWS says that the track and track length will likely extend beyond this track after further surveys are conducted this week.

The survey states that the average path width ranged from a few yards wide to 400 yards wide (0.22 miles wide).

Additional information in the survey: The tornado touched down near Alexander Rd with EF0 strength and traveled northeast mainly damaging trees. Near Highway 924 it increased to EF1 scale with some damage to outbuildings and minor house damage. One mobile home was moved a few feet and the roof torn back. A boat on a trailer was chained to a post and wound up on its end damaging the boat. Anchored tv antennas were pulled out of the ground and bent. As the tornado moved into Hickman County it intensified to EF2 where along Highway 51 several pole barns were destroyed or damaged. One barn was over 100 feet long and had telephone poles anchored in the ground. Most of the poles were snapped, however, a few were pulled up - one was thrown approximately 50 yards. Large trees uprooted or snapped. Minor house damage also occurred here.

