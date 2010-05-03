Suspicious fire destroys house in Cairo

By Heartland News

CARIO, IL (KFVS) - Fire crews investigate another suspicious house fire in Cairo.

This one happened Sunday shortly before 9 p.m.

There is not much left of the house.

The fire was at a home on Commercial Street, in between 18th and 19th Streets.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there was no electricity turned on, according to the Cairo fire chief.

No one was injured.

