Rams offensive tackle wears Pace's old number

Rams offensive tackle wears Pace's old number

Associated Press - May 2, 2010 3:34 PM ET

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Rams offensive tackle Rodger Saffold is wearing No. 76, Orlando Pace's old jersey number in rookie minicamp.

Saffold says he grew up looking up to Pace. Both are Ohio natives.

Saffold says he called Pace to ask his permission to wear his old number. He left a message on Pace's voice mail and says he intends to call him again if he doesn't hear from him.

Saffold says when he was 11, his father brought him to a Rams game, and he met Pace at Dave and Buster's Restaurant near Rams Park. He got Pace to sign a jersey.

Saffold says Pace was "so nice about it" and he appreciates the Rams letting him have the number.



 

