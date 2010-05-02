4 dead in Ky., hundreds of roads flooded

Authorities say tornadoes ripping through central Arkansas have killed at least one person, injured more than two dozen others and destroyed several homes.

Officials say at least five people have died and hundreds are being evacuated as flash flooding inundated Tennessee.

Flooding kills 5, shuts down roads and interstates in TN

The National Weather Service reports a funnel cloud sighting in Christian county, Kentucky overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A total of 19 people were killed in strong storms that swept through the Mid-South and into central Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky has confirmed that a tornado is to blame for damage in Fulton and Hickman counties in Kentucky early Sunday morning.

Here's a list of current levels and forecasted river levels in the Heartland.

By Holly Brantley & AP - email

CLINTON AND COLUMBUS, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear says four people have died from flood-related causes as high waters blocked hundreds of roads throughout the state.

Beshear says emergency declarations have been issued in 40 Kentucky counties and 15 cities.

He said the deaths occurred in Allen, Barren, Lincoln and Madison counties.

The governor says he is urging motorists to use caution when encountering high waters on roadways. At least 2 of the deaths in Kentucky happened to people who were driving when their cars hit high water.

The National Weather Service says southern Kentucky got the heaviest rainfall, with 11 inches in Allen County, 10 in Warren County and nine in Metcalfe County since Saturday.

People in Missouri and Illinois woke up to find a scene more peaceful than most expected Sunday. Storm spared those states major damage, meanwhile Kentucky took the worst of the blow from a line of wicked weather.

The National Weather Service confirms it was a EF2 tornado hit about 2.5 miles southeast of Cayce to five miles southeast of Clinton. The path was eight miles long and cause quite a bit of damage.

One mobile home was moved a few feet and the roof was torn back. A boat on a trailer was chained to a post and was pushed on its end. Anchored TV antennas were pulled out of the ground and bent. Several pole barns were destroyed or damaged. Large trees were uprooted or snapped.

"We woke up to a big mess," said Doug Chilson. Chilson lives near Clinton.

Sunday the Chilson family woke up to falling fences, trees pulled up, and huge pieces of metal and other debris scattered everywhere.

"Two building in the back are gone," said Chilson. "I think it was a tornado."

"We didn't know it, but we woke up and we had a huge mess," said Abril Chilson. Abril is eight years old. "We have a lot of work," said.

Closer to Columbus, lots of rain left obstacles for travelers.

"This is probably some of the worst in the county," said Henry Cole as he pointed out bridge covered with water on Highway 123. "This makes for a longer trip for me," he said. "We have to go around."

There are a few areas to watch out for due to high water in Kentucky and Tennessee.

KY 339 in McCracken County near Melber is closed due to water over the road.

Interstate 24 remains closed at several locations in the Nashville area.

I-40 and I-65 also remain closed at several locations in the Nashville area.

Motorists who were planning to travel I-40 between Nashville and Memphis should also consider taking an alternate route due to high water.

Ky 866/Paradise Road in Livingston County is closed near the intersection of KY 93/Iuka Road.

KY 917/Stringtown Road is closed between Lake City and the Iuka community in the southern end of the county.

The Gum Creek Fork Bridge near the intersection has a washout that has made the roadway unsafe for travel. The bridge is closed at this time.

Kentucky 917 is closed in Livingston County between the 5 and 6 mile marker.

Several farmers along the river have already lost crops to the rising floodwaters.

Drivers are urged to use caution. Additional road closures are likely due to the rising water levels, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.