Widespread flooding, some damage, roads closed in Western Kentucky

By Heartland News

WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The National Weather Service reports flooding and a funnel cloud sighting in Christian county, Kentucky overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Authorities say numerous trees are down near the towns of Crofton and Mannington. There was also some damage reported to a trailer in Mannington. Highway 407 was also blocked due to the storm.

The National Weather Service also reports a woman and two children trapped in their home on Lebanon Church Road in McCracken County due to high water. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to evacuate the family. No word on the condition this morning.

And in Graves County, more reports of flooding wreaking havoc. The National Weather Service says flash flooding overtook several homes in Wingo and emergency crews had to make several evacuations there.

