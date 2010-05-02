Times Square evacuated after NYC police find car bomb

By TOM HAYS, Associated Press Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Police evacuated buildings and cleared streets of thousands of tourists around New York City's Times Square after finding an apparent car bomb in a parked SUV.

New York City police say a mounted police officer noticed smoke coming from the SUV at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press that bomb investigators found propane tanks, powder and an apparent timing device inside the vehicle.

The official wasn't authorized to release the information and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police evacuated several residential and commercial buildings and cleared several streets of thousands of tourists milling around on a warm Saturday night.

