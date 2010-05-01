Heartland's Best Teachers for 2010 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland's Best Teachers for 2010

 K F V S 1 2   P R E S E N T S 

The Heartland's Best Teachers
Class of 2010

AIR DATE TEACHER SCHOOL TOWN
May 16 Jaron McMurry Chaffee High School Chaffee
May 14 Andy Graf St. Vincent High School Perryville
May 13 Stacy Doyle Qulin Middle School Qulin
May 12 Kathy Hutcherson Jefferson Elementary Metropolis
May 11 John Otto Ste. Gen Middle School Ste. Genevieve
May 10 Gail Daugherty Kelly Elementary Benton, Mo.
May 9 Kathy Jones Parkview State School Cape Girardeau
May 7 Jenny Nenninger Leopold R-III Leopold
May 6 Mary Herndon Emerson Elementary Cairo
May 5 Pam Hoppe A.D. Simpson Charleston
May 4 Linda Hitt South Elementary Jackson
May 3 Donna Kielhofner  St. Vincent De Paul Cape Girardeau

