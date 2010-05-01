Tornadoes kill 1, destroy homes in Arkansas - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tornadoes kill 1, destroy homes in Arkansas

By The Associated Press

CLINTON, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say tornadoes ripping through central Arkansas have killed at least one person, injured more than two dozen others and destroyed several homes.

A state Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman says the death was reported Friday in Van Buren County, about 75 miles north of Little Rock. Three mobile homes were destroyed in the area.

Spokeswoman Renee Preslar says further details weren't immediately available.

Arkansas State Police say tornado sightings have been reported just a few miles north in Culpepper. A sheriff's dispatcher said a sighting also was reported in the Oakland area, near the Missouri border.

