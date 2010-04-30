Police: Drunk driver arrested after Cape Girardeau crash

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU (KFVS) - A man who was reportedly driving while intoxicated was taken into custody following a Friday afternoon crash that involved three vehicles.

The suspect's name has not been released pending formal charges.

Cape Girardeau patrolman David Valentine said the crash occurred around 4 p.m. near Kingshighway and Highway 74. Valentine said it began when the suspect's vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by a young woman. The impact from that crash then sent the woman's vehicle into the rear end of another vehicle driven by her mother.

The daughter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Valentine said.

Traffic was down to one lane in both directions for a short time as crews worked to clean up the site.

