Death Investigation underway in Eldorado

By Heartland News

ELDORADO, IL (KFVS) -- Police in Eldorado, Illinois hope an autopsy will tell them how a 16-year-old girl died.

Police found the girl's body in her bedroom at an Eldorado apartment complex around 10:00a.m. Friday morning.

Police soon called in the Illinois State police and crime scene investigators.

Illinois State police Master Sergeant John Lewis says investigators are trying to reconstruct the last 24 hours of the girl's life. That includes speaking with several folks who had contact with the 16 year old over the last day or so.

Friends and family gathered as officers came and went from the apartment today. They were all clearly saddened by this loss.

It's not known how the teen died. An autopsy was set for late Friday evening. Investigators say they hope to learn more from that.

