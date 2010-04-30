Anna man charged with sexually assaulting a child

By Heartland News

ANNA, IL (KFVS) - An Anna man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds, police arrested 36-year-old Rodger D Cannon Jr Friday morning.

He's charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which is a class X felony.

Edmonds says Cannon allegedly had sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13 during 2004 and 2005.

Cannon is being held at the Tri-County jail in Ullin on $200,000 bond.

His first court appearance is set for Tuesday May 4th.

