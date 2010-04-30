UPDATE: Victim, suspect names released in Cape Girardeau shooting

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Three men are now in custody following a Friday morning shooting near downtown. 18-year-old Willie Harvey, IV is accused of shooting 28-year-old Reno Jones, according to the Probable Cause Statement.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, three men in a white Grand Prix pulled up. The driver, later identified as Harvey, apparently fired four shots at Jones. The two other men apparently in the car have not been identified by police.

The shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. at 827 North Spanish. Authorities tell Heartland News the shooting was not random.

According to Corporal Adam Glueck with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers pulled the suspects over in the Grand Prix near the intersection of Lexington and Parksite.

Corporal Glueck says investigators are still looking for a motive and says the victim and suspects have some sort of connection.

