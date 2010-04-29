Victimized grandparents stunned by granddaughter's alleged involvement in home invasion

Illinois State Police tell Heartland News that they have two persons of Interest in custody in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police tell Heartland News that they have two persons of Interest in custody in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon.

Persons of interest in custody following attack on Sesser woman

Persons of interest in custody following attack on Sesser woman

Two teens accused of attacking an elderly woman with a knife are behind bars. Police say 19-year-old Antonio Smith and 17-year-old Jacob Bohannon, both of Sesser, are responsible for the attack.

Two teens accused of attacking an elderly woman with a knife are behind bars. Police say 19-year-old Antonio Smith and 17-year-old Jacob Bohannon, both of Sesser, are responsible for the attack.

Two Sesser, Illinois teens who face numerous criminal charges in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Two Sesser, Illinois teens who face numerous criminal charges in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon appeared in court Wednesday morning.

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

BENTON, IL (KFVS) – A third person is charged in connection with an April 12 home invasion in Mulkeytown.

Eighteen-year-old Jennifer Blacklock faces home invasion and robbery charges for allegedly helping Jacob Bohannon and Antonio Smith break into the home of James and Barbara Blacklock.

Bohannon and Smith are accused of punching James Blacklock in the face repeatedly and stealing his wallet containing $190.

James and Barbara Blacklock are Jennifer Blacklock's grandparents and the couple says they were devastated when investigators told them Jennifer may have had something to do with the crime.

"She's our granddaughter, it's almost more than we can take," said Barbara Blacklock.

"I was told they needed money for gas. All she had to do was come and knock and tell me she needed money for gas I'd have given it to her," said James Blacklock.

Jennifer Blacklock made her first court appearance Thursday morning in a Franklin County courtroom. She remains at the Franklin County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.