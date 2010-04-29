Grandparents stunned by granddaughter's alleged involvement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Victimized grandparents stunned by granddaughter's alleged involvement in home invasion

By Carly O'Keefe - bio | email

BENTON, IL (KFVS) – A third person is charged in connection with an April 12 home invasion in Mulkeytown.

Eighteen-year-old Jennifer Blacklock faces home invasion and robbery charges for allegedly helping Jacob Bohannon and Antonio Smith break into the home of James and Barbara Blacklock.

Bohannon and Smith are accused of punching James Blacklock in the face repeatedly and stealing his wallet containing $190.

James and Barbara Blacklock are Jennifer Blacklock's grandparents and the couple says they were devastated when investigators told them Jennifer may have had something to do with the crime.

"She's our granddaughter, it's almost more than we can take," said Barbara Blacklock.

"I was told they needed money for gas. All she had to do was come and knock and tell me she needed money for gas I'd have given it to her," said James Blacklock.

Jennifer Blacklock made her first court appearance Thursday morning in a Franklin County courtroom. She remains at the Franklin County Jail on $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

