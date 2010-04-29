Making the Grade - Perryville Elementary School Artist

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Katie Welker is only eight years old, but this 2nd grader beat out thousands of other elementary kids with her art work and received "artist of the week".

Artsonia.com is a world wide online art gallery, and home to millions of students artwork.

Art teacher Richard Conaway says more than 80,000 pieces of artwork are uploaded every week, so for Katie to receive "artist of the week" was unbelievable.

"With those statistics, the way they are with that amount of artwork being submitted, who knew. We are so proud of Katie," Conaway said.

Katie says she works extremely hard on all her artwork, since it is her favorite subject.

"It took me about five days to do it," Katie said.

Her hard work definitely paid off as she received a plaque with her artwork on it, as well as a $50 gift certificate for her very own art supplies.

To check out more student's art, local or far away, just go to artsonia.com.

