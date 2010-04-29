Cape man accused of indecent exposure in Sikeston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape man accused of indecent exposure in Sikeston

By Greg Webb, Producer
By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston Public Safety officers arrested a 53-year-old Cape Girardeau man on Wednesday for indecent exposure and possession of stolen property.

Sikeston Public Safety Sgt. Jim McMillen says the suspect was reportedly sitting in a parked vehicle at a local business around 6 p.m. Wednesday with his genitals exposed in plain view to the public.  A shopper who reported seeing him commit a lewd act copied his license plate number and contacted authorities as the suspect drove away.

Officers with the Miner Police Department overheard radio traffic and found a vehicle matching the description a short time later.  However, the license plates were different because, according to investigators, the man had changed them shortly after leaving the parking lot where the incident occurred.  The plates he replaced them were reported stolen from Cape Girardeau, McMillen said.  

After searching the vehicle, Miner police found the original plates hidden inside. Investigators believe the suspect was using the stolen plates to avoid being caught. 

The suspect's name is being withheld pending the filing of formal charges.  

