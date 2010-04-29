Wrong-way driver stopped on I-55 - no one hit or injured - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Wrong-way driver stopped on I-55 - no one hit or injured

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY (KFVS) - It was a very tense situation for local police and deputies in Scott and Cape Girardeau Counties.

Police pulled over a driver going the wrong way on the interstate.

This happened shortly before 5 Thursday morning.

According to Cape Girardeau police the 39-year-old woman form Scott County was not drunk or impaired in any way. She told police she got on the interstate the wrong way by accident and couldn't find a way to get off so she kept driving trying to find an exit.

Police say she was going about 40 miles-an-hour when they caught up to her around the 95 mile marker in Cape Girardeau.

The woman was issued multiple tickets from Scott City, Scott County and Cape Girardeau.

She told police she was on her way to Perryville. Police got her off the interstate and let her go on her way.

Police say luckily she did not hit anything or cause any crashes.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.  

