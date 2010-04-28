Family members desperate to find missing man

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

PITTSBURG, IL (KFVS) - It's been a little more than a month since Joel Moore disappeared and family and friends are holding onto the hope that he'll be found soon.



"A lot of sleepless nights, just unrest," said Nathan Moore, Joel's brother.



The last time anyone from the family saw or heard from him was on March 27th.



"We were hanging out that Friday night and then Saturday came and I went to work he was sleeping. Whenever I got off from work he had sent me a text message," said Moore.



The message read "Going to hang out with some old friends in town. May stay the night if I drink." But family members say Moore never made it to his friends. His 1991 Cadillac, with white and gray trim, has never been found.



This past Sunday was Joel's 28th birthday, a day that family members say was very hard.



"It was a month Sunday and his birthday, so that was a tough day," Nathan Moore added.



To aid in their search Joel's family is going to get the phone records from his cell phone company. They're hoping there will be something in the call logs that will lead them to Joel.



"Just got to tap into your hope. Tap into your faith and just hope and pray that he's okay. That's he's out there somewhere, somebody knows something that they can contact us," said Moore.



The family has also set up a website to help in the search. It's at: http://helpfindjoel.com/



Anyone with information can also contact the Williamson County Sheriff's office.

