New Madrid Co. Sheriff's deputy trapped in car after wreck

By Heartland News

NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A New Madrid County Sheriff's deputy injured in a car crash Wednesday is home from the hospital.

The New Madrid County Sheriff says 38-year-old deputy Matt Cummins suffered no broken bones or internal bleeding after the crash.

It happened just north of New Madrid on Highway 61 around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A truck slammed into the driver's side of Cummin's squad car.

The driver of the truck is OK.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

