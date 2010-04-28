Live power line falls on truck, traps man inside

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a scene near the Missouri Dry Dock after a live power line was knocked down and landed on a truck with a man inside.

It happened after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Aquamsi Street in Cape Girardeau when a truck coming out of the Missouri Dry Dock hit a guide wire which pulled on the power line pole and snapped three wires. The lines landed on his truck.

Ameren crews shut the power off. The man was able to move the truck and is OK.

