Sesser teens charged with attempted murder appear in court

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - The two Sesser, Illinois teens facing numerous criminal charges in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon were in court Wednesday.

"Susan Zettler was viciously attacked in her home by two men who we now have in custody. They are Jacob Bohannon and Antonio Smith," said Franklin County State's Attorney Tom Dinn.

Several members of Zettler's family was in the courtroom, visibly shaken and crying.

Police say 19-year-old Smith and 17-year-old Bohannon forced their way into Zettler's home, and attacked her.

The teens showed no emotion in court, but were respectful to the judge.

"To confirm the rumors her throat was slashed. She suffered a horrific wound to her neck," Dinn said.

Zettler's son says she has been moved out of ICU.

State's Attorneys have charged both men with attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary.

Now police say the two are being charged in two other home invasions in Franklin County over the past two weeks. One was in Mulkeytown, the other in Valier.

"They did the same thing they did here in Sesser, they simply walked up to the house and asked to use the phone," Dinn said.

Both Smith and Bohannon attended classes at Sesser-Valier High School. Smith graduated with a sports scholarship to Greenville College a year ago. Bohannon dropped out of school this past year.

Their former classmates are upset that the two have been named suspects in the knife attack on Susan Zettler.

"Well I am very disturbed by it because Antonio was a friend of mine at school," Peyton Robbins said.

"I never thought he would do something like that, and it's very disturbing," Robbins added.

Both men are being held in the Franklin County jail, and are scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Susan Zettler is recovering in a Saint Louis hospital.

Bond has been set at $200,000 for the home invasion and robbery and $750,000 for attempted murder for both suspects.

They will be back in court on May 19 for the preliminary hearing.

