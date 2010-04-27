Fire scene turns into a drug scene - new charges filed

By Laura Wibbenmeyer - bio | email

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Fire crews found much more than flames when they arrived at a Jonesboro home around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The fire scene quickly turned into a crime scene when crews made their way into the basement and found marijuana plants.

According to a news release from the Union County State's Attorney office, 51-year-old Danny J. Tellor has been charges with unlawful production of cannabis plants (class 3 felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor) and 3 counts of endangering the life or welfare of a child (all class A misdemeanors).

Janet Graham is a next door neighbor and says she was shocked when she watched plant after plant come from the basement.

"I felt really sorry for him because he's lost his dog and lost everything he has and now I find out that he's been growing marijuana over here," Graham said.

"I've never seen marijuana so it was a shock that it was coming out of the basement," she added.

Jonesboro fire chief Michael Hunter says his crew started looking for hotspots and that's when they came across the illegal substance.

Union county state's attorney, Tyler Edmonds, says 39 plants were taken from the basement as well as grow lights, fertilizer, potting soil and drug paraphernalia.

Danny Tellor is currently being held at the Tri-County Jail in Ullin and will make his first appearance in Union County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.