Grain cleared from elevator that exploded in Chester; 4 injured

CHESTER, IL (KFVS) - Crews were able to flush out six feet of grain from a grain elevator Wednesday morning at an explosion rocked the town of Chester, Illinois late Tuesday afternoon.

It injured four contract workers, startled people in the town and sent fire crews into action.

Three workers were severely burned and in serious condition in a St. Louis hospital. Another man was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury.

One of the workers was from Michigan and another from Iowa. They worked for West Side Salvage based in Atkins, Iowa.



"We heard a explosion and we ran outside and was looking around and we seen smoke coming from Con Agra right down the road from our house," said Bobby Wheat who lives near the explosion.



Others say they thought someone was shooting in their neighborhood.



"I thought it was somebody shooting a gun," said Josh Fortman, a neighbor.



About 4 p.m. Tuesday grain inside the elevator caught fire with workers inside, knocking concrete off the top of the tower.



"With cleaning the grain out different gasses that come off dust mixed with oxygen getting in will make it combust," said Randolph County Sheriff Fred Frederking.



Four contract workers with West Side Salvage trying to clean out old grain were hurt.



While at the scene, crews worked hard to prevent another explosion.



"The Union Pacific Railroad, we've stopped them," said Captain Marty Bert with the Chester Fire Department. "The power lines overhead, we're shutting them all down. We're not real experienced with grain bins. We've got some people coming in to help us. We were told we could put water on top of it."



So firefighters continued to spray water hoping to soak the burning grain inside.



"The more water we can get in there and soak that, the less chance of explosion," Sheriff Frederking added.



As crews prepared for a long night, grain elevator specialists traveled from Nebraska and Salem, Illinois to assist, hoping to prevent any more injuries.



"It probably could have been worse, like I said our prayers go out to the guys who were working here," said Chester Mayor Joe Eggemeyer.

Ameren shut down a portion of the power lines over the grain elevator. No homes were without power. The Union Pacific Railroad was reopened, however trains were limited to 15 mph in the area of the explosion.



A crew from the Chester fire department will stay throughout the night to keep an eye on the scene. Water Street will remained closed as crews stay on scene. Fire departments and emergency personnel from several agencies responded to the scene.



A crane arrived Wednesday morning to allow crews to inspect the top of the silo.

The Fire Marshal was also on scene Wednesday morning.



