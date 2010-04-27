Arrest made in connection with April 13 Murphysboro homicide - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arrest made in connection with April 13 Murphysboro homicide

By Greg Webb, Producer
Carla Yvette Dooley (Photo: Murphysboro Police Dept.)

By Heartland News

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide investigation.

Police Chief Jeff Bock said Carla Yvette Dooley, 39, was arrested Tuesday on an arrest warrant charging her with armed violence, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing justice in relation to the homicide investigation of Roger S. Cole.

A police officer found Cole, 44, of Murphysboro, dead near a fire hydrant at the intersection of 19th Street and Apple Lane on the morning of April 13.  Cole had just started a transportation business in which he transported employees from Carbondale and Murphysboro to and from the Gilster-Mary Lee plant in Chester.

No further details about the arrest nor about Dooley's alleged involvement in Cole's death were immediately available.

Investigators from the Murphysboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation, Bock said.  Dooley is being held the Jackson County Jail on $200,000 bond pending a court appearance.

