Crash at intersection tied up traffic in Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A wreck in Cape Girardeau tied up traffic at one of the busier intersections Tuesday morning.

It happened at the corner of Perryville and Lexington.

Somehow a car ended up under a flatbed semi truck trailer.

It appears the truck cut the corner too tightly, but no official word on how it happened.

A witness at the scene said the driver did get out, but no word from police on what happened or the condition of anyone involved.

