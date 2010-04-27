Crash at intersection tied up traffic in Cape Girardeau

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A wreck in Cape Girardeau tied up traffic at one of the busier intersections Tuesday morning.

It happened at the corner of Perryville and Lexington.

Somehow a car ended up under a flatbed semi truck trailer.

It appears the truck cut the corner too tightly, but no official word on how it happened.

A witness at the scene said the driver did get out, but no word from police on what happened or the condition of anyone involved.

