House fire leads to pot bust--more than 30 plants found

By Heartland News

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - Firefighters were called to a house fire on the 300 block of South Orange around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The home, located at 320 S. Orange, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

According to the police chief there was no one inside the house when the fire started.

Authorities investigating the fire carried out at least 30 marijuana plants in foam cups from a basement room with multiple locks. Authorities also carried out what looked to be grow lights.

Heartland News has been told a dog was killed in the fire.

At this time there is no word on how the fire started of if anyone was injured in or fighting the fire.

