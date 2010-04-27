GOP, tea party to protest Obama's Missouri visit

MACON, Mo. (AP) - Protesters opposed to President Obama's scheduled tour of a north-central Missouri ethanol plant aren't waiting until his Wednesday arrival to speak out.

The Missouri Republican Party and a tea party group called the Macon County Patriots planned a protest Tuesday evening down the road from Poet Biorefining in Macon, with other groups also taking part.

Poet Biorefining was the state's first ethanol plant.

Obama is making a 2-day Midwestern swing beginning with two stops on Tuesday in Iowa. The visit to Macon is set for Wednesday morning, followed by a stop in Quincy, Ill.

