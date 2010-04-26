Two teens arrested for violent home invasion in Sesser

By Arnold Wyrick - bio | email

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Two teens accused of attacking an elderly woman with a knife are behind bars.

The Sesser police received a 911 call at 2:06 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the home of 60-year-old Susan Zettler, officers say she was stumbling in the street and covered in blood.

Sesser's Chief of Police Rob Barnett was the first officer on the scene. He was able to stabilize the Zettler. Zettler's throat had been slashed. She was then airlifted to a Saint Louis Hospital.

Police quickly sealed off the area around Zettler's home on South Cochrum Street and began collecting evidence.

"Most of us are kind of speechless in this neighborhood," Larry Publetich of Sesser said.

"I've lived on this corner for the past 72 years and I've never seen anything like it. I don't recall anything this tragic in town," Publetich added.

Police put out an alert for Zettler's 2009 Chevrolet Impala, suspecting the attackers stole it from Zettler's home.

At 7 p.m. Monday people from across the Sesser community gathered at the Miner's Park and held a prayer vigil for the Zettler.

"We're all in shock. This is a small community normally you only hear about this in the larger cities," said Vickie Glenn of Sesser.

"It's scary to think that someone invaded her privacy, broke down her door and cut her ear from ear," Glenn added.

Police caught up with the two suspects around 7 o'clock Monday night in the Mount Vernon area.

They've been identified as 19-year-old Antonio Smith and 17-year-old Jacob Bohannon both of Sesser.

Franklin County State's Attorney Tom Dinn charged both with attempted murder, home invasion, robbery and residential burglary.

Dinn says Bohannon and Smith are facing additional charges connected to home invasions in Mulkeytown and Valier.

They were taken to the Franklin County jail Monday night.

A fund has been set up to help pay for Zettler's medical expenses. She does not have medical coverage.

Susan Zettler Medical Fund

State Bank of Whittington

618-625-2424

Donations can also be made at the State Bank of Whittington and the other bank branches in Sesser, Benton and Christopher.

They can also be mailed to:

Susan Zettler Medical Fund

707 EAST Franklin Street

P.O. Box 400

Sesser, Illinois 62884

