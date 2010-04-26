Five arrested after meth bust in Scott County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five arrested after meth bust in Scott County

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Tommy L. Brewer (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
Harry Gordon (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
Michael D. Fite (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jerry L. Pullam (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
Sheila K. Brewer (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

By Christy Hendricks

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Officers arrested five people, four for drug charges after a meth bust early Monday morning.

Tommy L. Brewer, 46, of rural Sikeston, Harry Gordon, 20, of East Prairie, Michael D. Fite, 39, of St. Louis, and Sheila K. Brewer, 39, of rural Sikeston all face charges of attempting to manufacture a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine precursors.

Jerry L. Pullam, 33, of Sikeston, faces a charge of hindering prosecution.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says officer responded to what they thought was a domestic disturbance east of Sikeston, but quickly found out it was a working meth lab.

Walter says the suspects inside the home tried to destroy evidence before officers entered.

Officers found a working meth lab, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Gordon tried to escape from officers while handcuffed.  He ran to Pullam's house nearby, but was immediately apprehended.

Bond was set at $100,000 for all four suspects facing drug charges.  Pullam's bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office, Miner Police Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the bust.

