Persons of interest in custody following attack on Sesser woman

By Heartland News

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police tell Heartland News that they have two persons of Interest in custody in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon.

Franklin county sheriff's deputies say two men knocked on the door of 401 South Cockrum in Sesser about 1 p.m. Monday and forced their way into the house.

A woman was attacked and injured with a knife.

Police believe the suspect may have gotten away with the victim's car, a 2009 silver, four door Chevy Impala.

"At this time we have two persons of interest," said Captain Scott Rice with Illinois State Police. "They're both in their late teens or early 20s. One would be a white male, thin, a little less than six feet tall. And one black male, heavy set, over six feet tall."

The woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. Police tell us she has made it out of surgery and is expected to recover.

The Sesser Police Department and Illinois State Police are still investigating.

