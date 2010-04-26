Persons of interest in custody following attack on Sesser woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Persons of interest in custody following attack on Sesser woman

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Illinois State Police tell Heartland News that they have two persons of Interest in custody in connection with a knife attack Monday afternoon.

Franklin county sheriff's deputies say two men knocked on the door of 401 South Cockrum in Sesser about 1 p.m. Monday and forced their way into the house.

A woman was attacked and injured with a knife.

Police believe the suspect may have gotten away with the victim's car, a 2009 silver, four door Chevy Impala.

"At this time we have two persons of interest," said Captain Scott Rice with Illinois State Police. "They're both in their late teens or early 20s.  One would be a white male, thin, a little less than six feet tall.  And one black male, heavy set, over six feet tall."

The woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.  Police tell us she has made it out of surgery and is expected to recover.

The Sesser Police Department and Illinois State Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All Rights Reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly