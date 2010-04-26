Fire destroys home in Butler County

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A mobile home fire in Butler County leaves a family with nothing.

The fire happened about 9 p.m. Sunday on Country Road 482, about 10 miles south of Poplar Bluff.

Homeowner David Green says he came home from church Sunday night and smelled smoke.

He immediately got his six-year-old step-daughter and wife, who is six months pregnant, out of the house before it burst into flames.

Green says he first saw fire coming from the clothes dryer.

The fire department had to go back to the home on two separate occasions to put out the fire including Monday morning when the living room reignited.

No one was hurt, but the family says they lost everything, so the Friendship General Baptist Church is helping the Green's get back on their feet.

"Money or furniture items. Even baby clothes would be nice," said church member Minnie Smith. "It's going to be a little girl. So if you send baby clothes or anything like that, money is nice too, just anything."

"We're going to take up offerings here and we're going to have a baby shower and a household shower together to help them out and supply their home," said church treasurer Clarence Smith.

Clarence says he's already been impressed by the outpouring of support, but says it doesn't surprise him.

"We're always helping each other here," he said. "If somebody needs something and somebody else has it, then it's yours. That's the way we are here."

The family is currently staying with David Green's mother in Poplar Bluff.

If you wish to donate money or supplies, please call Clarence or Minnie Smith with Friendship General Baptist Church at 573-989-3858.