Suspect arrested after shooting in Dexter

By Heartland News

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - Dexter Police arrested a man Monday after an attempted carjacking and call of a shot fired in the parking lot of Tyson Foods early Monday morning.

Dexter Police Chief Paul Haubold says a 48-year-old James Eli Payne of Dexter tried to car-jack someone else's car with two people inside.

Police say Payne tried to steal someone's car at gunpoint, hours after admitting to shooting up methamphetamine.

Police got a call about a man pointing a gun in the Tyson Foods parking lot in Dexter around 3 a.m. Monday.

On their way to the scene at 1001 East Stoddard Street, police say they heard that shots were fired.

When they arrived, a female victim told them Payne tapped on her car window with a gun and told her to get out.

She says she refused, so he opened the door and threw her out.

A male victim in the car says he tried to take the gun resulting in the gun going off.

No one was shot, but it the bullet did go out of the roof of the car. The victims said Payne took off.

Police found him a couple of blocks away.

Dexter Police Chief Paul Haubold says a car and gun found at the scene of shooting were both stolen. The car had been taken from a Dexter home.

Police say after they arrested Payne he said "I almost killed a man tonight." and "I didn't mean to shoot."

Payne admitted he had been using methamphetamine for the past several hours.

Payne faces robbery in 1st and 2nd degree, armed criminal action, unlawful use of weapon, burglary in 1st degree, and three counts of stealing, tampering in the first degree charges.

He was taken to the Dexter City Jail.

The two victims are employees of Tyson Foods. Payne is not an employees at Tyson Foods.

Gary Mickelson with Tyson Foods says the company is aware of the incident and they are cooperating with local law enforcement. They are thankful the two employees involved were not hurt.

